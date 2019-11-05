CLOSE
Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers

Posted 18 hours ago

Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty

While celebrating the launch of Apple Pay, Chrissy Teigen chowed down on some doughnuts from NYC’s Dough.

2. Rita Ora and Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Rita Ora and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Source:Getty

Those may be cronuts, but they still hold a special place in Rita Ora’s and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s hearts.

3. Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen Source:Getty

Gisele enjoys a pre-runway snack from Krispy Kreme at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

4. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

Happy Birthday, Bey! “Good Morning America” celebrated Beyoncé’s birthday by giving her a castle of doughnuts.

5. Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe Source:Getty

Who could resist a heart-shaped doughnut? The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe enjoys some Dunkin’ Donuts.

6. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra Source:Getty

Throwback doughnut love! Frank Sinatra is pictured munching on one backstage.

7. Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer

Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer Source:Getty

Order’s Up! Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer get their fix at Sublime Donuts in Los Angeles, CA.

8. Julie Cheng

Julie Cheng Source:Getty

Everyone loves a #doughnutselfie.

9. Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz Source:Getty

Bigger is better—Victor gets close with a giant Entenmann’s doughnut.

10. Ariana Grande

Source:false

No doughnut-gate here. Ariana Grande takes a selfie with a Chanel treat.

11. Idris Elba

Source:false

Don’t hold back, Idris. Don’t. Hold. Back.

