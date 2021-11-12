Hip-Hop Crunch: 10 Rappers That Need Their Own Cereal Brand

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Chris Brown set the tone with the announcement of his own cereal brand. Breezy Cosmic Crunch will be available at a store near you sooner than Breezy dropping an album!

Chris Brown is certainly not the first artist to do it. Quite frankly, Soulja Boy cannot take that crown of being the first rapper with his own cereal. SMH! Lil Durk has a cereal called ‘Durkio’s’. Well, that one worked out just perfect, didn’t it? Lil Mosey also hopped into the cereal game with ‘Certified Crunch’.

We have some ideas for rappers that need their own cereal brand. Check out the list below!

