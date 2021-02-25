HHW Gaming: Huge ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ PS5 Update & More Announced During State of Play

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

PlayStation held its first State of Play live stream for 2021 and had plenty of games on deck.

While there was much to talk about, we’re going to jump right into the biggest announcement of the live stream event. Fans of Final Fantasy VII Remake have been wondering when we will get a glimpse of part 2 of the now episodic role-playing adventure that the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase told Hip Hop Wired exclusively should launch without any issues.

When PlayStation first announced the State of Play live stream on Wednesday (Feb.24), many people guessed that we would get some information on Final Fantasy VII Remake’s second chapter. Unfortunately, we did not get any details on when we could expect to continue Cloud, Barret, Tiffa, and Aerith’s journey outside of the city of Midgar, BUT we did learn that a massive update is coming.

On June 10, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives. Players can look forward to playing a brand new episode with the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi and Sonon ( he won’t be controllable, The Verge reports ), a member of a separate cell of Avalanche. In the new adventure made exclusively for the remake, they will be embarking on a mission to infiltrate the Shinra Corporation.

That’s not all either. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will also introduce some quality of life upgrades bringing the game to the next generation on the PS5. Players can look forward to faster load times, performance mode (that targets 60fps gameplay), and a graphics mode for 4K. A photo mode is also finally coming to the game when the update arrives. Speaking with Weekly Famitsu, director Tetsuya Nomura revealed partial support for the DualSense 5’s adaptive triggers.

If you already own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4, you will be able to upgrade to Intergrade on PS5 for free. The Yuffie episode will be sold separately, with no word on how much the content will cost. PlayStation revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade would come in physical and digital editions for $69.99. A digital deluxe edition sold in the PlayStation Store will cost $89.99 and comes with a soundtrack and digital artbook.

As mentioned above, PlayStation showed off other games during the State of Play live stream. You can see the other announcements in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

HHW Gaming: Huge ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ PS5 Update & More Announced During State of Play was originally published on hiphopwired.com