HHW Gaming: EA Announces The Return of NCAA College Football, Student Athletes Likeness Will Not Be Used

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s happening, EA Sports is bringing back its beloved NCAA College Football game after a long seven-year absence, but there is a huge twist.

The video game studio synonymous with other big-name sports video games like Madden NFL 21 dropped the big news today that it is reviving its NCAA College Football video game franchise. The company confirmed the news via a press release and tweet from its official account, directing followers to follow the new social handle solely directed to the forthcoming video game.

Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, no date has been announced, and gamers shouldn’t expect the game to arrive in 2021 either. The last time we saw the game was in 2014, and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson was the cover athlete. Speaking with ESPN, EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told the sports network:

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in. “I don’t think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

Well, now we know it’s in the works.

When EA Sports’ NCAA College Football makes its triumphant return with will feature 100 FBS schools Rothstein reports BUT will use rosters without the name, image, or likeness of real players following the NCAA’s ridiculous rules that don’t allow players to profit off their own images.

Per EA:

This partnership will make EA SPORTS the exclusive developer of simulation college football video game experiences. The new franchise will deliver authentic, high-quality gameplay and rights to more than 100 college institutions. The all-new title will feature the logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions, and more that EA SPORTS fans know and love, recreating the unmatched pageantry and passion for college football.

EA SPORTS listened to direct feedback from fans, who have been clamoring for the return of college football since the last edition in 2013. The EA SPORTS college football franchise was a consistent top-five sports title in North America during its previous run, entertaining millions of passionate fans and driving tens of millions in lifetime sales over two decades.

So basically, the only people making money will be EA and those 100 FBS schools.

The current NIL (name, image, and likeness) structure is under review by both the NCAA and Congress and could determine if EA will use real players in the forthcoming NCAA College Football game.

The game’s return announcement has sparked tons of positive reactions and some skeptical about college athletes potentially being left on the sidelines. You can peep all of them in the gallery below.

—

Photo EA/ EA Sports

HHW Gaming: EA Announces The Return of NCAA College Football, Student Athletes Likeness Will Not Be Used was originally published on hiphopwired.com