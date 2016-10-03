Adding to the growing list of celebrities who have been robbed is New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. He along with some others on this list were not present when the robbery took place although there are several who were robbed at gun point. Washington Redskins Sean Taylor was only 24-years-old when he was shot during a robbery and later died.
Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Kim Kardashian West
Kim was locked in a bathroom and tied up while robbers stole $10M in jewelry from her hotel in Paris.
2. Usher
Usher and a friend (in 2010) stopped at an AT&T store near Lenox Mall in Atlanta and went inside. When they returned to the vehicle they found it had been broken into. Usher reported that jewelry worth more than a million dollars had been stolen along with $50,000 in furs and about $20,000 in cash. (Photo: AP)