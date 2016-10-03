Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Posted October 3, 2016

Adding to the growing list of celebrities who have been robbed is New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers. He along with some others on this list were not present when the robbery took place although there are several who were robbed at gun point.  Washington Redskins Sean Taylor was only 24-years-old when he was shot during a robbery and later died.

1. Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Kim was locked in a bathroom and tied up while robbers stole $10M in jewelry from her hotel in Paris.

2. Usher

Usher

Usher and a friend (in 2010) stopped at an AT&T store near Lenox Mall in Atlanta and went inside. When they returned to the vehicle they found it had been broken into. Usher reported that jewelry worth more than a million dollars had been stolen along with $50,000 in furs and about $20,000 in cash. (Photo: AP)

