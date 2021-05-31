Heating Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s 2021 Summer Music Preview

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With the summer season soon to be upon us next month, along with June being Black Music Month, the anticipation is high for a number of music releases. Beyond June and going deep into the third quarter, we take a look at what listeners will no doubt be clamoring for this summer.

With J. Cole releasing his sixth studio album in The Off-Season, the release is thought to be the precursor of other big names in Hip-Hop and R&B gearing up to drop as the second quarter comes to a close at the end of June.

Confirmed releases for June include Migos, Polo G, Kodak Black, and many more, while July promises the return of singer Bryson Tiller, a new drop from Leon Bridges, and the talented jazz-funk band Hiatus Kaiyote, who has been sampled by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and others, will release an album after a six-year break in June as well.

The slept-on but amazingly gifted Smoke DZA will also drop off new music with The Hustler’s Catalog 2, and Skyzoo is back with what promises to be his best album to date in All The Brilliant Things.

Of course, this list couldn’t possibly be comprehensive as artists these days drop music via a variety of unconventional methods and there’s always the surprise drop to keep the fans, publications, and general public guessing. We can’t always get these things right.

It isn’t all big names as underground champions such as MIKE of the [sLUms] collective slated to drop DISCO!, and Peter Rosenberg will drop off a compilation album, Real Late, featuring a bevy of rappers who should be on the radar of Hip-Hop fans.

It hasn’t been much said about women rappers and singers entering the summer music fold with folks hopeful SZA and Ari Lennox give the world some new tracks, but across the pond, Little Simz will make her return in September and it figures to be one of the year’s best if the singles are any evidence.

We’ve got just a handful of our anticipated albums listed out in ALPHABETICAL order in the gallery below. If we missed an upcoming release date, please let us know. Again, these are just 10 albums of the dozens and more that will release this summer and we’ll report back with more as needed.

We’ll be featuring many of the mentioned names in this preview in our bi-weekly, rotating CRT FRSH playlist. Learn more here.

—

Photo: Getty

Heating Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s 2021 Summer Music Preview was originally published on hiphopwired.com