HBO Max & Discovery+ Merging, Your Shows Are Safe For Now, Twitter Is Still Worried

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fear not, HBO Max subscribers. Your favorite shows are safe for now.

We can’t recall the last time the internet hinged on one earnings call, but on Thursday (Aug.4), that was the case. HBO Max subscribers were waiting to hear what plans David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, had in store for the streaming service.

Zaslav announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merging into one service in Summer 2023 while staving off fears that the popular streaming service will continue to purge content that lured subscribers to it in the first place. Zaslav shared no details on how much a subscription will cost, but we expect a bit of a price hike.

During the week, HBO Max subscribers began to worry when users pointed out that HBO Max was quietly removing movies and shows like The Witches reboot, Seth Rogen’s American Pickle, and Amsterdam from the service. There is even a Twitter account updating followers, which shows are still on HBO Max and have been taken off.

Twitter Is Forming A Prayer Circle Around HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the entertainment world when it shelved the Batgirl movie, which was pretty much-done filming, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Leslie Grace, the star of the now canned movie, responded to the film being thrown in the trash bin.

Zaslav reassured HBO Max subscribers that despite those worrying decisions, they wouldn’t be dropping “appointment viewing” comedies and dramas in favor of the reality and lifestyle shows that makeup Discovery+,” Buzzfeed News reports.

Still, Twitter users are praying and holding onto hope that the streaming service will not undergo further changes and become a home for reality shows ditching the top-tier streaming content it has become known for.

We shall see what changes continue to happen. They better leave Harley Quinn alone. The show slaps.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

HBO Max & Discovery+ Merging, Your Shows Are Safe For Now, Twitter Is Still Worried was originally published on hiphopwired.com