On April 30th 1992 a star was introduced to this world and his name isbut you might know him as. Today we are celebrating one of the most impactful artists we have had in music in years.

La Flame first came on the scene signed under T.I.’s Hustle Gang as an artist & Kanye West G.O.O.D MUSIC Label as a producer. With those two legends behind him he was destined for greatness. Scott did not let up at all and dropped constant mixtapes (or in his words “free albums”) before feeding the world his anticipated debut studio album Rodeo.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

In retrospect, a lot of new artists coming up took the blueprint of Trav’s album Rodeo to make a name. Not only has Travis been an amazing artist but has been on the record very hands-on in Kanye West’s recording process in his past three albums (Ye, The Life Of Pablo, Yeezus). In fact, his sound was so unique that Kanye loved some of his songs so much he kept it for himself, and now we have ‘Blood On The Leaves’, ‘Black Skinhead, ‘Bound‘ & many more.

We can go down the list of songs but we are here to highlight some songs from La Flame we just cannot live without! Enjoy!

Related: Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

Happy Birthday Travis Scott! 11 La Flame Songs We Can’t Live Without was originally published on 1039hiphop.com