Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks

There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.
Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind.
When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.
Now, at the age of 37, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. This year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty.
We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 37th birthday, we’re taking a look at 20 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks.
1. NICKI MINAJ PERFORMING ON SNL, 2011Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj hit the stage for a Saturday Night Live performance with a Bride of Frankenstein-inspired wig, and an over-sized tulle skirt.
2. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj wore a very questionable, embellished dress to the American Music Awards in 2010.
3. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj arrived to the MTV Video Music Awards clad in a strange, irridescent ensemble with socks, on her feet and teddy bears as her accessories.
4. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in a full-on animal print outfit.
5. NICKI MINAJ AT THE CAROLINA HERRERA FASHION SHOW, 2011Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj went to the Carolina Herrera Spring 2012 fashion show in bright, neon gum ball top and a pleated skirt.
6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 54TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2012Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj arrived to the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a hyper-religious, red Versace gown.
7. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2013Source:Getty
2013 was a fashionably pivotable moment for Nicki Minaj. She slowly transitioned from gimmick to stylish. Here she is at the MET gala clad in a blue Tommy Hilfiger gown.
8. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj looked stunning at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in a red, flowy Roberto Cavalli dress.
9. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Give them looks, Nicki! At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards the Head Barb in Charge wore an Alexander McQueen cut-out dress.
10. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj really transformed her red carpet style. At the 31st MTV Video Music Awards she wore an ultra-chic animal print mini dress.
11. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj looked flawless onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards in a Michael Costello dress.
12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj looked like a golden goddess at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a sheer, gold Versace gown.
13. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a gorgeous, sequins Tom Ford gown.
14. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj was the talk the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when she showed up in this blue, sheer, cut-out gown.
15. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj made an appearance at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” MET Gala in a custom H&M gown.
16. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMFAR GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 clad in a black, lace, high-low gown.
17. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS BY CARINE ROITFELD EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj shut it down at the Harper’s BAZAAR Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ event in a floral Oscar De La Renta gown.
18. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Again in Oscar De La Renta, Nicki Minaj posed on the carpet of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
19. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj stunned in an animal print Alexandre Vauthier gown at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS in 2018.
20. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj kept it pretty in pink at the 2019 Met Gala clad in a Prabal Gurung dress.