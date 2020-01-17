Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Defined Style And Grace

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is celebrating her 56th birthday today. Never in the 45 presidency terms have we ever been graced with such a beautiful, classy Flotus. Some have come close, but there has never been a woman that unifies the entire nation with such a positive attitude.
Michelle Obama’s style has always been so regal. During her tenure as First Lady, she used her platform to highlight designers of color. She had the power to have designers sell out of clothing because the public would go into a frenzy to purchase her latest outfit. Let’s not forget her ability to steal the show during those black tie galas she would attend. From the hair on her head to the stilettos on her feet, our Forever Flotus made glamour look effortless.
As we celebrate the 56 years Michelle Obama has walked the earth, we are going to revisit the 15 times she defined style and grace.
1. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama attended ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama’ at the Frank Erwin Center clad in an orange monochromatic ensemble.
2. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Michelle Obama joined Alicia Keys onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards clad in a metallic wrap shirt and matching pants by Sachin & Babi.
3. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wore a beautiful black jumpsuit with gold trimming to the ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama’ tour in London.
4. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2018Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama looked so damn good at her ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama’ with Sarah Jessica Parker in a yellow satin dress and Balenciaga boots.
5. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA, 2019Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama spoke during her ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama’ tour in an all-white pants suit.
6. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama went to the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kailua in a striped wrap dress.
7. MICHELLE OBAMA AT THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 2018Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama slayed in a striped Balmain suit during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.
8. MICHELLE OBAMA RECEIVED THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE, 2012Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama received the White House Christmas tree alongside the first dog, Bo.
9. MICHELLE OBAMA RECEIVED THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wore a Cinq À Sept peacoat, leggings, heeled booties and hoop earrings while receiving a Christmas tree at the White House.
10. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM CEREMONY, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wore a Dries Van Noten printed silk dress at the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony in the White House.
11. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER VISIT TO THE WHITE HOUSE, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wore an Atelier Versace dress at the Italian Prime Minister Visit to the White House.
12. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS ANNUAL PHOENIX AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama arrived to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner, clad in gorgeous gold Naeem Khan gown.
13. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA HOSTED THE STATE DINNER FOR SINGAPORE’S PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, 2016Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wore a form-fitting white gown by Brandon Maxwell to the state dinner with the Prime Minister and First Lady of Singapore.
14. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING STATE VISIT, 2015Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama stunned in a In custom Vera Wang dress for the China State Dinner in Washington, D.C.
15. MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA AT THE HU JINTAO STATE DINNER, 2011Source:Getty
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama looked unbelievably gorgeous in red silk organza gown by Alexander McQueen at the Chinese President Hu Jintao state dinner at the White House.