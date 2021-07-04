The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kids … they grow up so fast! Hard to believe it’s already been thirteen years sincewas first elected President of The United States of America. The monumental win marked a hard-fought turn in political history, and– Michelle, Sasha, Barack and Malia – became a welcomed extension of our own family tree.

Today (July 4), Malia Ann Obama celebrates her 23rd birthday. She was only ten years old when her father became the most powerful man in the world. Through photos, film and family updates, we have seen her go from a shy young girl to an adult woman with career and life goals of her own.

Take a trip down memory lane with these heartwarming photos of our Favorite (and forever) First Family.

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family was originally published on wzakcleveland.com