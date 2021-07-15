The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jim Jones has been itchin’ for a Verzuz battle for some time now, and less than 24 hours before his 45th birthday, the Harlem rapper let the world know that his wish had finally come true.

On August 3rd, Jim and The Diplomats will face off against Yonkers rap trio The LOX in what is sure to be a memorable Verzuz battle. Both crews have street records, radio cuts and a long list of solo releases to pull from. Interestingly enough, Jim found his second wind as an artist in recent years, and may surprise some unaware rap fans who haven’t kept up with his ever-growing discography.

With that said, The Lox have continued to put in work over the years as well. For Jadakiss, this will be his second time entering the Verzuz arena, making him the first artist featured on the platform twice. Will the previous experience equal a huge advantage for his crew? Only time will tell.

The Diplomats Capo turns 45 today, and following an iconic run with his Harlem crew, Jim Jones has carved out a nice lane for himself as a solo artist. Here are ten tracks that can help turn the tide in their upcoming Verzuz battle against The LOX.

Happy Birthday Jim Jones: 10 Dipset Songs We Wanna Hear In Their LOX Verzuz Battle was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com