Happy Birthday Ashanti: Look Back At The Best Pics From Her 20-Year Glow Up

The Millennium Tour - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

For longtime R&B fans, Ashanti‘s worldwide debut in the early 2000s was a sight to behold: Backed by Ja Rule and the Murder Inc. imprint, she was the original sis who could not miss. Song after song, feature after feature, she was a radio darling and a 106 & Park mainstay. Between her and Lil Bow Wow, it was hard to pick whose videos remained on the countdown more.

We rocked with her during the high profile relationship with Nelly. Stood in silent support as 50 Cent and the G-Unit movement humbly ended her crew’s seemingly unstoppable musical run. And cheered her on as she re-emerged better – and badder – than ever.

Listen.. Ashanti was always pretty, but in recent years, she’s somehow managed to surpass her younger self. 20 years after becoming a household name, she looks better than ever.

Happy 41st birthday, Ashanti. Wishing you nothing but the best for the future as we take a trip down memory lane: Fondly looking back at your jaw-dropping glow up over the past twenty years.

Peep the gallery below.

1. American Music Awards 2001

American Music Awards

Source:Getty

2. Teen People’s What’s Next 2002

Teen People's What's Next

Source:Getty

3. Ja Rule Party in the Park

Ja Rule Party in the Park

Source:Getty

4. Ashanti at Virgin Megastore

Ashanti at Virgin Megastore

Source:Getty

5. 2002 Billboard Music Awards

2002 Billboard Music Awards - Ceremony

Source:Getty

6. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno 2002

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 10

Source:Getty

7. Party In The Park 2002

Party In The Park, Hyde Park, London, Britain 07 Jul 2002

Source:Getty

8. Ashanti Donates Memorabilia To Planet Hollywood NYC

Ashanti Donates Memorabilia To Planet Hollywood NYC

Source:Getty

9. Spring 2006 Fashion Show at The Tent at Bryant Park

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

10. W Magazine Launch New York 2005

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

11. Post Grammy Soiree at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse 2009

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

12. HENNESSY Artistry 2009 Series

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

13. ‘Good Hair’ 2009 Screening

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

14. Hip Hop Honors 2009

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:Getty

15. Watch What Happens Live 2010

Watch What Happens Live - Season 10

Source:Getty

16. Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 16

Source:Getty

17. Watch What Happens Live 2013

Watch What Happens Live - Season 10

Source:Getty

18. White House Kitchen Garden Final Fall Harvest

White House Kitchen Garden Final Fall Harvest

Source:Getty

19. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance 2016

"The Hamilton Mixtape" Live Performance

Source:Getty

20. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance

"The Hamilton Mixtape" Live Performance

Source:Getty

21. The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg – 2016

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Source:Getty

22. Fusion’s All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Source:Getty

23. Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert 2016

Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source:Getty

24. “Natural Born Hitters” Tour 2016

Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source:Getty

25. Daily Pop – Season 2019

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source:Getty

26. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – 2019

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source:Getty

27. ABC’s “To Tell The Truth” – Season Five

ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five

Source:Getty

28. Ashanti Visits “Extra” 2019

Ashanti Visits "Extra"

Source:Getty

29. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source:Getty

30. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source:Getty

31. VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule 2021

VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Source:Getty

Close