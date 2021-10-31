Hall Of Fame Hova: Jay-Z, LL Cool J & More Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

That took long enough. Jay-Z and LL Cool J were among the musical royalty, including Tina Turner, who were formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (October 30) night.

The induction ceremony went down at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Besides the aforementioned, the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class includes the Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Also getting their flowers were Clarence Avant (the Ahmet Ertegun Award) and Gil Scott-Heron, Charley Patton and Kraftwerk.

According to the Associated Press, Jay-Z’s intro included a star-studded video of some famed fans espousing on his greatness like President Barack Obama, LeBron James and David Letterman. Hova was interestingly inducted Dave Chappelle, who reportedly said, “He rhymed a recipe for survival.” Adding, “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.”

Also worth noting, Jay-Z made sure to shout out his fellow Roc-a-Fella Records founder Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke during his acceptance speech. He also gave heavy props to Chuck D, KRS-One, Rakim, LL Cool J and, of course, Big Daddy Kane.

If you want to officially peep the ceremony, you’ll have to wait until Nov. 20 when it airs on HBO.

Check out some glimpses of the festivities from around social media in the gallery.

