H.E.R Teams Up With adidas x Foot Locker For New Asterisk Collective Pack [Photos]

Posted September 17, 2019

Sneakerheads rejoice, adidas and Foot Locker is back with another addition to its famed Asterisk Collection. The two brands teamed up with songstress H.E.R. The latest silhouettes that will be joining the pack will be the Stan Smith,  Hard Court Hi, and NMD. Per a press release, each style features color nods to the Asterisk logo.

To help launch the latest collection, Foot Locker, the adidas Asterisk Collective, and H.E.R. teamed up with the Oaktown Jazz Workshop. There H.E.R. engaged with Oaktown’s students and the local community. The “Focus” singer also made “a sizable donation of musical equipment and other special gifts to the Oaktown Jazz Workshop to help encourage learning and growth in the musical world.”

That’s not where the gifts stopped, H.E.R. also chose 10 deserving students to attend her Lights On Music Festival. The 22-year-old artist became the first woman to have her own festival. So that was another huge first.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I made history at only 22 years old and became the FIRST WOMAN, to own my own festival 100% …. I REALLY HAVE MY OWN FESTIVAL, @LIGHTSONFEST!!!!!!!!!!! AND THAT SHIIIIIEEET WAS POPPPPPIIINNNNNNN !!!!!!!!!!!! Wow man. I don’t have any words. But THANK YOU. Thank you to the bosses @jeaninemclean @mmiisshhaa @emperorjefficusceasar This was not easy to create!!! I’m so grateful for my team!!!!!!!!! It exceeded my expectations!!!!!!!! Shoutout to the 14000 people that came!!!!!! Shout out to @livenationurban Shawn gee for believing in the idea. @heatherlowery @_tscott_ @unitedtalentagency Toni, @tdubz @itsepoch David Zedeck, Maxim, CAA, rob light, Rob Gibbs!!!! My ENTIRE MBK Fam! @mbkofficial @hoodyent Taija, @lord.jord @nesenixon @samthehypebeast @jjctim MY BAND!!!!!! @iamjuszo @bassmanfoster @beincarrington @inthenameofmusic Ricky, @ajaneeofficial @leekofficial @savecinema my glam squad ! @therealwourivice @marissavossenmakeup @ninamoniquehair and everyone in between and around!!!! @livenation @michaelrapino. EVERY SINGLE ARTIST ON THIS LINEUP. THANK YOU ESPECIALLY FOR REPRESENTING RNB IS NOT DEAD. #LIGHTSONFEST shout out to #SHEGANG !!! 😭 @hermusiclookbook SHOUT OUT TO THE BAYYYYYY. #LightsOnFest #LightsOnFestival

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on

H.E.R. joins the likes of Kid Cudi, Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell and Candace parker as creative directors for the Asterisk Collective. Each athlete and creative all helped improved their local communities through meaningful programs that they are passionate about.

To get a detailed look at the collection plus more pics of H.E.R. rocking the kicks hit the gallery below.

