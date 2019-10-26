CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video!

Posted October 26, 2019

Lemon! Wondering what Gucci Mane 2009 looked like? Let us save you a Google Search with 9 photos of Guwop back in 09 below…

Who was Gucci Mane in 2009?

After a solid run of critically and commercially successful mixtape releases in 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album The State vs. Radric Davis which became his first gold-certified album. Gucci ended 2009 with a bang-er: “Lemonade” the third official single off the project produced by Bangladesh.

Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

2. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

3. BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 – Arrivals

BET Hip Hop Awards '09 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia.

4. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

5. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party

Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

7. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

8. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party

Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

9. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane (Red Pants) performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

Latest
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
32 items
Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
 5 days ago
11.01.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 6 days ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 6 days ago
10.29.19
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 6 days ago
10.29.19
15 items
Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15…
 6 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union! Here Are 10 Times…
 6 days ago
11.01.19
Hollywood Zay
Q da Fool Tells Zay what other kinds…
 6 days ago
10.29.19
School buses lined up
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during…
 7 days ago
10.28.19
Dave East
Battery charges against Dave East are dropped
 7 days ago
10.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close