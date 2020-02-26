CLOSE
Goofball-In-Chief President Donald Trump Misspells Coronavirus As Caronavirus

President Donald Trump let those Twitter fingers fly once again, which often leads to grammatically-challenged missives that can’t be ignored. The “Covfefe” man is back at it, this time misspelling coronavirus as caronavirus.

Instead of doing his job and running the country, the former business mogul took time to log on to the social media network to unload some criticism against MSNBC and CNN and their coverage of the deadly and fast-growing virus. In Trump’s world, the networks are overstating its seriousness because as we all know, this president is a stable genius who knows a lot.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning (Feb.26).

He added, “I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!”

Of course, experts who are actually working to tackle the COVD-19 and prevent it from becoming an even larger pandemic have been trying to school the goofball-in-chief but it’s a fair bet to assume he won’t pay attention to anything resembling good sense.

Throughout Twitter, many are blasting the president’s ignorant remarks in trying to downplay the well-documented spread of coronavirus in Asia and in other parts of the world.

As it stands, we’ve collected the best responses to President Trump’s latest misspelling goof and posted them below.

Goofball-In-Chief President Donald Trump Misspells Coronavirus As Caronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

