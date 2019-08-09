CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls

Posted August 9, 2019

You know what good hair/pretty hair means to us? Healthy hair. And soul songstress Ari Lennox has a head full of it. Her bouncy 4C curls go with her everywhere, whether they’re up in a bun, big bouncy ponytail or perfectly cascading down her face, her gorgeous tendrils are have become as signature to her persona as her angelic voice.

Lennox makes it her mission to encourage and honor other Black women with 4C hair and used her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, to do so.

“The tracks are numbered because it ties in with the fact that I wanted the world to know to know about the different hair types and I didn’t want people thinking I was talking about bra sizes when I’m shouting my 4a, 4b, 4c women out at these shows,” Lennox told MTV News.

“I needed them to know we’re putting on and glorifying our beautiful black curly haired women. I kind of wanted to promote that so more women could be encouraged to go natural.”

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Oakland I love you 😘

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Last night was sexy 📸 @_amandarudd

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Boston was 😍😍😍

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Leave me dusty and alone...

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Frrrrrrost ya selves

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Intimate friends - Eddie Kendrick’s fine ass

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

757 shorty 📸 @nicole.holley.77

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Bae watch #arilennox 📸 by @shaughncooper

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on

14.

Latest
0 item
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Kalisa Villafana Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Chicago Nonprofit Aims To Combat Diabetes Within The…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Bowie State University Creates Center To Increase Representation…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Morehouse College Launches Program To Help Alumni Eliminate…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About…
 2 days ago
08.12.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
“I Don’t Pay Attention To The Negativity” Halle…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close