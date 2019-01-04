Mama Tina Knowles Lawson turned 65 today and like wine, she gets finer with time. We celebrate the glam ma on her birthday with a gallery of fabulous photos.

Glam Ma: 18 Photos Of Tina Knowles Lawson Looking Fly & Fabulous At 65 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 03: Honoree Tina Knowles-Lawson attends the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

2. STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 23: Tina Knowles attends STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party at The London West Hollywood on June 23, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for STARZ)

3. STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 23: Tina Knowles Lawson attends STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party at The London West Hollywood on June 23, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

4. 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 1 Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: Tina Knowles Lawson speaks onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

5. 2017 Essence Festival – Day 1 Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

6. Richard Lawson And Tina Knowles Lawson Launch WACO Theater Grand Opening – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the Launch at the WACO Theater Grand Opening at WACO Theater Center on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

7. 6th Annual Ladylike Day At UCLA Panel And Program Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 16: Designer/philanthropist Tina Knowles-Lawson poses for portrait at the 6th Annual Ladylike Day at UCLA Panel and Program at UCLA on December 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

8. NBA All-Star Bowling Classic Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

9. Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 01: Tina Knowles-Lawson attends the Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

10. Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection – Arrivals Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 13: Tina Knowles attends Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

11. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 17: Tina Knowles attends WACO Theater's 2nd annual Wearable Art Gala on March 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

12. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 17: Tina Knowles attends WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala on March 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

13. Vivica A. Fox Releases 'Every Day I'm Hustling' Source:Getty STUDIO CITY, CA – APRIL 08: Businesswoman Tina Knowles attends the release party for Vivica A. Fox's new book 'Every Day I'm Hustling' at Rain Bar and Lounge on April 8, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

14. 2018 The Trifecta Gala Source:Getty LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 04: Tina Knowles attends The Trifecta Gala on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

15. WACO Theater Center Presents'Letters From Zora' – Opening Night Performance Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 11: Tina Knowles attends WACO Theater Center Presents 'Letters From Zora'-Opening Night at WACO Theater Center on May 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

16. Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon – Red Carpet Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 02: Tina Knowles attends the Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

17. 2018 BET Awards – Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Dinner Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Dinner at Vibiana on June 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)