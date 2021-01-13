George Hill Thumbs Nose At NBA COVID-19 Protocols, #NBATwitter Benches Him

George Hill, a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is no doubt like a number of Americans who’ve had enough of the pandemic limiting their movements across the nation. However, Hill ruffled feathers by thumbing his nose at the NBA COVID-19 protocols designed to keep him and others safe, and fans on #NBATwitter and beyond are calling him out for his stance.
After a 112-102 Thunder loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Hill, 34, made the comments regarding the protocols during the media session.
“I’m a grown man, so I’m gonna do what I wanna do,” Hill said, as reported by The Oklahoman. “If I wanna go see my family, I’m gonna go see my family. They can’t tell me I have to stay in the room 24/7. If it’s that serious then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. It’s life. No one’s gonna be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.”
Hill’s defiance is certainly notable considering he’s not considered one of the league’s top stars. However, the actions of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving of late has somewhat put the focus on players regardless of their popularity or importance flouting their responsibility to adhere to the NBA’s rules on limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, the NBA and the NBAPA agreed to the new rules of quarantine at home or at the hotel with the rest of the team, and not traveling about without stated reasons of exercise or essential activities such as getting food or supplies. Players have also told they cannot leave their hotel to visit others or have guests in their rooms.
Across Twitter, some are lashing out at George Hill for pushing back on the NBA COVID-19 protocols. We’ve got the reaction from all sides below.
idk? is anyone telling george hill he can't just not take his salary and sit his ass at home? i don't get this kinda arrogance. KAT literally lost his mom. https://t.co/kgTtV8MKH2— ___ (@springerd1nger) January 13, 2021
Nba imploding today;— BenchWarmerPost🏀 (@BenchWarmerPost) January 13, 2021
- George Hill fed up w the protocols
- Kyrie Irving just not showing up for the Nets
- Harden just quitting on his team
- Wall saying Harden not buying in
- Andre Roberson down bad over Rachel Demita
Man being a NBA fan is great
Everyone is paying attention to George Hill's quote, but should pay attention to Shai:— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 13, 2021
"If it means I have to wear a mask on the bench the whole time, it is what it is and I'm gonna do it. I want to get back to normal living, and whatever it takes to get back, I'm going to do it
George Hill might be the only player saying this out loud right now, but I'm betting he's not the only one thinking it. https://t.co/CARS7rJiEd— Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) January 13, 2021
I’m paying you millions of dollars and you under contract I can 100% tell you what to do if you what you doing is fucking up the money lmfaooo tf George Hill talking bout— Cochise (@IanLoc_) January 13, 2021
George Hill on stricter NBA COVID protocols: “We wanna play the game. But I don’t understand some of the rules. We can sweat next to a guy for 48 minutes but we can’t talk to them afterwards. It makes no sense.”— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 13, 2021
I agree but there's three things...#1 it's GEORGE HILL. Who gives a F&$K what George Hill has to say. At LEAST be a damn all star starter. #2 George has EVERY right to go home & not get paid. https://t.co/zOSmQbJzAF— Kil (@Kil889) January 13, 2021
George Hill is talking that same shit that got Rudy Gobert framed in the stupid hall of fame. But whatever you do you.— 2021 Babineaux (@MantecaBabinea1) January 13, 2021
This might be an unpopular opinion BUT I totally agree with George Hill!! 💯💯 https://t.co/WQxOSYtgHw— Hayden Wheatley (@WheatleyHayden) January 13, 2021
I didn’t think George Hill could top missing that free throw in game 1 of the 2018 nba finals but he somehow found a way https://t.co/mUfvxUghsV— justin hurson (@jphurson) January 13, 2021
Maybe Grown man George Hill should have hit that free throw at the end of Game 1 of the 2017 finals— Freaky Open-minded Black Man (@blaqharted216) January 13, 2021
And just like that the NBA season is postponed. https://t.co/fiTfGw4wGw— Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) January 13, 2021
You know when they lead with "I'm a grown man" that they know what they did was wrong and why but they just feel like the rules shouldn't apply to them https://t.co/0ZdvmIQhqu— Skips (@Skippitty) January 13, 2021
Or maybe YO ass don’t need to be playing. Sit this one out if you wanna stay with yo fam. I get family is important but you also have a job to do for your team. https://t.co/0fLAGQZ4lO— ⚔️ (@NoMoorXP) January 13, 2021
Bro don’t even be doing shit he just be on the court for conditioning https://t.co/fr4aAyyRKu— trapp💜 (@trapp__) January 13, 2021