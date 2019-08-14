CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

Posted August 13, 2019

America's Got Talent - Season 14

Source: NBC / Getty


Motherhood looks amazing on Gabrielle Union, especially when she’s stunning audiences in the most gorgeous sparkly green mini dress. Styled by Thomas Christos, Union donned a strapless dress by The Blonds on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail braid and glowing skin.

Shortly before hitting the judging panel, Union posed with her daughter a.k.a “shady baby” using the caption, “Tinker Bell and Peter Pan.”

For more of “the dress” and Union’s fashion on AGT, keep scrolling…

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Elevated 👑 @teenchoicefox

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Mama Please.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Mama gotta eat too now...

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
United Negro College Fund Teams Up With Cengage…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Music Visionary Missy Elliott To Receive VMA Video…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Idris Elba To Star In Film About Philadelphia’s…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Cobb County To Stop Arresting People For Misdemeanor…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Wendy Williams Explains Why The Meek Mill Dating…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Porn Politics: These Harsh Numbers Prove Mia Khalifa…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Vurger Guyz: Meet The Men Behind Your Favorite…
 2 days ago
08.14.19
Alien vs. Predator: A Look Back on How…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
10 items
International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed 
 2 days ago
08.14.19
0 item
2 Kewl 4 Yew: 10 Milfy Pics Of…
 3 days ago
08.14.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 3 days ago
08.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close