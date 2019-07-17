CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens

Posted July 17, 2019

Foot Locker x adidas announced its latest Speed Factory collaboration — for its #LoveUnites campaign. The brand has teamed up with Los Angeles producer/DJ Kittens and celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight who has worked with big names such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D to name a few.

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

2. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

3. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

4. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

5. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

6. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker

Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 1 day ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close