Foot Locker x adidas announced its latest Speed Factory collaboration — for its #LoveUnites campaign. The brand has teamed up with Los Angeles producer/DJ Kittens and celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight who has worked with big names such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D to name a few.

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

2. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

3. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

4. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens

5. Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign Source:Foot Locker Foot Locker and adidas have joined forces for its newest Speed Factory collaboration – #LoveUnites. Teaming up with celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight (credits include Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more) and Los Angeles producer and DJ Kittens to design their own signature shoes – AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS which are available now exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. adidas,foot locker,jaquel knight,dj kittens