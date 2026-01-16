Finer On Film: Zeta Phi Beta On TV & In Hollywood
In honor of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders’ Day, take a look at our favorite “Finer Women” on TV and in the movies below!
1. Vivica A. Fox
TV & film actress, credits include Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Set It Off, and Independence Day
2. Tatyana Ali
Actress and singer, best known for playing “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
3. Rhona Bennett
Played “Nicole” on The Jamie Foxx Show, member of R&B group En Vogue
4. Dawnn Lewis
TV actress & singer, credits include A Different World and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper
5. Esther Rolle
TV and film actress, best known as “Florida Evans” on Maude and the spin-off Good Times, other credits include Rosewood and Down In The Delta
6. Ja'Net DuBois
Actress and singer, best known as “Wilona Woods” on Good Times, other credits include The Wayans Bros. and The PJs
7. Tonea Stewart
Acting credits include In The Heat of The Night (TV show) and Mississippi Burning, former dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Alabama State University
8. Sheryl Underwood
Comedian, actress and current co-host of CBS’ The Talk, credits include Beauty Shop and I Got The Hook Up, 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta
9. Traci and Towanda Braxton
Singers & stars of WE TV’s Braxton Family Values
