Favorite Moments of LOVE For 214 Celebration[Photos]

Dallas, let’s normalize giving people their flowers. 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 did it for the culture and did it BIG for the first ever #LoveFor214 Day. This holiday pays homage to the city and area code 214, which happen’s to also be on Valentine’s Day, 2/14.
This day was the epitome of spreading LOVE through the city. #LOVEFOR214 allows us to embrace who we are as a city and how we contribute to the bigger picture.
The street team and on-air personalities put on for the city and went IGLIVE with some of your favorite Dallas artists and hit the streets touching the people of Dallas to show our love and support of some of our favorite spots to shop, eat, and vibe!
Check out some of the fun local hot spots the whole gang pulled up on in the photos below.
Centre Clothing Store
The 1911 show Psillz and DJ Don Perryon hit local clothing store, Center of off mockingbird lane. The great energy and vibes could be felt from the time we opened the doors! This store has a great mix of trendy kicks, custom T-shirts and vintage wear.
2. Fat Pimp
Dallas legend Fat pimp wen’t live with Jazzi Black celebrating #lovefor214
PCH Clothing Store
Pskillz at PCH (Please Come Home) Clothing store in Galleria Mall on 214 Day.
Love For 214 Day
Jazzi Black and fans at Big T Bazar in Oak Cliff.
Love For 214 Day
Pskillz and DJ Don Perryon Give PCH Clothing store their flowers for having the city right with the hottest kicks and unique clothes.
6. Love For 214 Day Award
Platinum recording artist and Dallas own, O.G Bobby Billions awarded the first annual 214 Day Award that honors an individual who is adding to the narrative and putting on for Dallas, Tx.
7. Hollywood Zay New at 10 DALentine’s Takeover
Hollywood Zay featured some of the best artists to come out of Dallas and help shape Dallas culture.
8. Love For 214 DaySource:Online Editor-Reagan Elam
Jazzi Black at Jenny Beauty Supply parking lot with Desoto High School Senior.
9. Jazzi Black In The Streets
Jazzi Black put on for the south side and pulled up to her favorite chicken spot, Henderson’s Chicken, BiG T Bazar, and Jenny’s Beauty Supply.