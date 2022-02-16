Favorite Moments of LOVE For 214 Celebration[Photos]

Dallas, let’s normalize giving people their flowers. 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 did it for the culture and did it BIG for the first ever #LoveFor214 Day. This holiday pays homage to the city and area code 214, which happen’s to also be on Valentine’s Day, 2/14.

This day was the epitome of spreading LOVE through the city. #LOVEFOR214 allows us to embrace who we are as a city and how we contribute to the bigger picture.

The street team and on-air personalities put on for the city and went IGLIVE with some of your favorite Dallas artists and hit the streets touching the people of Dallas to show our love and support of some of our favorite spots to shop, eat, and vibe!

Check out some of the fun local hot spots the whole gang pulled up on in the photos below.