Listen Live
Close
News

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

 

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.: A Legacy of Excellence and Service

Founded on January 13, 1913, at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. stands as a beacon of empowerment, service, and achievement. Established by 22 visionary women, this historic organization was founded on a desire to promote academic excellence and uplift communities in need. These trailblazers, including Osceola Macarthy Adams, Winona Cargile Alexander, and Ethel Cuff Black, united around shared values that continue to inspire generations.

Delta Sigma Theta’s mission remains deeply rooted in scholarship, sisterhood, and service. With its motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the organization emphasizes the power of education as a tool for progress. The sorority has grown to include more than 300,000 initiated members, making it one of the largest predominantly Black sororities in the world. This vast network exemplifies the collective strength and impact of its membership.

Related Stories

Delta Sigma Theta’s identity shines through its vibrant crimson and cream colors and its enduring symbol, the elephant. These elements reflect its strength, resilience, and unyielding determination. Over the decades, the sorority has implemented programs and initiatives addressing social justice, education, health, and economic development, leaving a profound mark on communities everywhere.

Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to uphold its founders’ vision. Its legacy is one of leadership, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Notable Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. boasts a legacy of extraordinary women who have excelled across diverse fields, leaving a profound impact on society. From arts and entertainment to politics, education, and social action, the sorority’s members exemplify excellence and leadership.

Among its most iconic members is Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, whose unparalleled contributions to music and culture earned global recognition. Another standout is Loretta Lynch, who made history as the first African American woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney General, showcasing her dedication to justice and public service. Keisha Lance Bottoms, a trailblazer in politics, served as the dynamic mayor of Atlanta, bringing progressive leadership and community-focused initiatives to the forefront.

These women, along with many others like Nikki Giovanni, Joy-Ann Reid, and Cicely Tyson, embody the sorority’s mission of promoting scholarship, service, and social change. Their achievements span generations, reinforcing Delta Sigma Theta’s commitment to uplifting communities and inspiring future leaders.

Together, these remarkable Deltas continue to uphold the organization’s legacy, demonstrating that the sorority is not just a network but also a movement for empowerment and progress. Their contributions remind the world of the boundless potential of sisterhood and excellence.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah Source:Radio One

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

2. Donna Brazile

Donna Brazile Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

3. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Danielle Brooks

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

4. Fawn Weaver

Fawn Weaver Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

5. Janice Bryant Howroyd

Janice Bryant Howroyd Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

6. Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

7. Swin Cash

Swin Cash Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

8. Toni Townes-Whitley

Toni Townes-Whitley Source:Getty

Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

9. K. Michelle & Loni Love

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

10. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

11. Robyn Dixon

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

12. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

13. Kym Whitley

Kym Whitley

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

14. Kim Coles

Kim Coles

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

15. Mara Brock Akil

Mara Brock Akil

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

16. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

17. Brandee Evans

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

18. Leontyne Price

Leontyne Price

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

19. K.Michelle

K.Michelle

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall

Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says "Stick To Sports"

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings

Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Kerouac's Road: The Beat Of A Nation World Premiere At Tribeca Festival

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Reportedly Dies At 50

Hip-Hop Wired
Ice Cube Performs At Stockton Arena

Daz Dillinger Asks Fans To Give Kurupt Well Wishes, References Health Concerns

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close