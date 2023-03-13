This year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo was truly one for the books! We switched things up a bit, including up close and personal conversations with Erica Campbell, Ledisi, and NC native Fantasia that left our audience feeling inspired and encouraged. We kept the party going with DJ sets, local vendors, and a seminar from Triangle DEI Alliance. Capping things off, the highly-anticipated Soul II Soul concert featured performances from KEM, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild.
In case you missed any of the action, check out our photo gallery below!
Everything You Missed From Women’s Empowerment 2023/Soul II Soul Tour! was originally published on foxync.com
1. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul TourSource:Quan Vuitton
2. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II SoulSource:Nick Mintz
3. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II SoulSource:Nick Mintz
4. The Men of Radio OneSource:Quan Vuitton
L-R: Brian Dawson of K975, GRIFF of Get Up! Mornings, program director Katt D., DJ Remedy of K975, DVS of Foxy 107/104
5. Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church, DurhamSource:Quan Vuitton
6. The Ladies of Radio OneSource:Quan Vuitton
L-R: Ayeeedubb of K975, singer Erica Campbell of Get Up! Mornings, Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104, Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9
7. Erica Campbell – Up Close & PersonalSource:Quan Vuitton
8. Erica Campbell – Up Close & PersonalSource:Quan Vuitton
9. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104Source:Quan Vuitton
10. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104Source:Quan Vuitton
11. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9Source:Quan Vuitton
12. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9Source:Quan Vuitton
13. Ayeeedubb of K975Source:Quan Vuitton
14. Ayeeedubb of K975Source:Quan Vuitton
15. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City ManagerSource:Quan Vuitton
16. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City ManagerSource:Quan Vuitton
17. The Ladies of Radio One With Raleigh City Manager, Marchell Adams-DavidSource:Quan Vuitton
18. Ledisi – Up Close & PersonalSource:Quan Vuitton
19. Ledisi – Up Close & PersonalSource:Alonzo Eubank
20. Ledisi – Up Close & PersonalSource:other
21. Tammie Hall of NC DOA’s Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB)Source:Nick Mintz
22. Tammie Hall of NC DOA’s Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) & Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104Source:Nick Mintz
23. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)Source:Nick Mintz
24. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)Source:Nick Mintz
25. Fantasia – Up Close & PersonalSource:Nick Mintz
26. Fantasia – Up Close & PersonalSource:Nick Mintz
27. Fantasia – Up Close & PersonalSource:Quan Vuitton
28. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness NewsSource:Nick Mintz
29. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness NewsSource:Nick Mintz
30. Erica Campbell PerformsSource:G. Lloyd
31. Erica Campbell PerformsSource:G. Lloyd
32. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul TourSource:G. Lloyd
33. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul TourSource:G. Lloyd
34. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media RoomSource:G. Lloyd
35. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media RoomSource:G. Lloyd
36. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
37. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
38. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
39. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
40. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
41. Soul II Soul: Musiq SoulchildSource:Alonzo Eubank
42. Soul II Soul: LedisiSource:Alonzo Eubank
43. Soul II Soul: LedisiSource:Alonzo Eubank
44. Soul II Soul: LedisiSource:Alonzo Eubank
45. Soul II Soul: LedisiSource:Alonzo Eubank
46. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
47. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
48. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
49. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
50. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
51. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
52. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
53. Soul II Soul: KEMSource:Alonzo Eubank
54. KEM in the WE2023 Media RoomSource:G. Lloyd
Pictured with Tracy Mosley of Radio One Raleigh Promotions
55. KEM in the WE2023 Media RoomSource:Alonzo Eubank
