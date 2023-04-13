The New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland was fire! Scroll down to see our favorite pictures and videos from the show!
Last night (Thursday, April 13) legendary R&B group New Edition pulled up to Cleveland with a few friends. They put on an epic show in front of a packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and gave fans a memorable night.
Special guest Tank opened up the show and, as you already probably know, was shirtless by the end of his scintillating performance!
After Tank, the crowd was pumped to see another OG group from back in the day hit the stage… Guy! Keith Sweat followed up next, crooning to classics in his distinctive baritone.
New Edition came out last and shut down Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with another classic show!
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
2. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
3. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
4. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
5. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
6. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
7. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
8. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
9. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
10. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
11. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
12. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
13. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
14. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
15. New Edition: Legacy Tour – WZAK’s Kenya Brown Welcomes Cleveland to the Show!
16. New Edition: Legacy Tour – WZAK’s Aahmad Crump Get Loose on Stage!
17. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Tank Started Strip Teasing Off Rip!
18. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Didn’t Take Long for Tank’s Shirt to Come Off!
19. New Edition: Legacy Tour – WZAK’s DJ One Plus Two Goes Crazy!
20. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Guy Gets the Crowd Goin Crazy!
21. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Cleveland Loved Seeing Guy Perform!
22. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Flava Flave Vibing to Keith Sweat!
23. New Edition: Legacy Tour – Keith Sweat’s First Time in Cleveland in a Long Minute!
24. New Edition: Legacy Tour – New Edition! Epic Entrance!
25. New Edition: Legacy Tour – New Edition Brought that OG Energy!
26. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
27. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
28. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
29. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
30. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
31. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
32. New Edition: Legacy TourSource:LifeScapes Photography
