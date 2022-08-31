Everything You Missed at Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam [photos]

97.9 The Beat touch down in support of Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory on September 27th. The much-anticipated concert featured artists like Moneybagg yo, Esteegee and LA Love The Boss.
97.9 own Jazzi Black and Hypemann Dupree rocked the stage all night! Check out the recap photos below.
1. DSP Summer JamSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam
