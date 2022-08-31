HomeLocal DFW News

Everything You Missed at Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam [photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

97.9 The Beat touch down in support of Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory on September 27th. The much-anticipated concert featured artists like Moneybagg yo, Esteegee and LA Love The Boss.

97.9 own Jazzi Black and Hypemann Dupree rocked the stage all night! Check out the recap photos below.

1. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam 

2. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

3. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

4. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

5. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

6. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory

7. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory

8. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

9. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

10. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

11. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

12. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory 

13. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam 

14. DSP Summer Jam

DSP Summer Jam Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Dallas Southern Pride Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory

Close