RNB Fest 2025 took over the Dell Music Center Saturday night as Lay Bankz, Jeremih and Trey Songz put on a show to remember The show started with Philly’s own Lay Bankz gettin’ the crowd going; setting the tone with her hits ‘ick’ and ‘Tell Ur Girlfriend’
Jeremih kept the vibes high with ‘Planez’ and made sure the ladies got some high notes with ‘Birthday S*x’
Trey Songz serenaded the ladies for the rest of the night, trying hard not to perform his whole catalogue, as they women begged for an encore. Trey even got a special surprise!
Check out the full recap for RNB Fest 2025 below!
Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2025 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
7. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
8. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:@96dna
9. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:@96dna
10. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:@96dna
11. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:@96dna
12. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:@96dna
13. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
14. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
15. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
16. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
17. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
18. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
19. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
20. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
21. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:Splash News
22. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:Splash News
23. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:Splash News
24. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:Splash News
25. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
26. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
27. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
28. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
29. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
30. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
31. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
32. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
33. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
34. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
35. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:R1
36. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:R1
37. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
38. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music CenterSource:other
