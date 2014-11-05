birthday , Instagram , kardashians
Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS)

Posted November 5, 2014

Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. That time Kris partied until the early morning hours at a nightclub with Khloe, The Game, and Malika.

2. The time she went UP for Kendall’s birthday with French Montana.

3. The time she rocked a fitted cap to the side and did it for the Keek.

4. Because we can only hope to look this good at 59.

5. The time she looked better than most 20-year-olds in a bathing suit.

6. The time she narrowly avoided a nip slip on Halloween.

