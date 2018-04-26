The Life & Times Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Photo Gallery)

1. BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-PREMIER-GIJOE Source:Getty US actor Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ poses for pictures on the red carpet as he arrives for the ‘G I Joe: Retaliation’ UK film Premiere in central London on March 18, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANDREW COWIE (Photo credit should read ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,adults only,arrival,portrait,red,actor,uk,film industry,center,one man only,film premiere,red carpet event,greater london,dwayne johnson,g i joe: retaliation

2. 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty The Rock at the 1999 Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA 9/13/99 Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,hold,watch,1990-1999,award,wrestling,television set,annual daytime emmy awards,necklace,dwayne johnson,fully unbuttoned

3. On The Set Of ‘Pain And Gain’ In Miami – April 25, 2012 Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 25: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is sighted on the movie set of ‘Pain and Gain’ on April 25, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Uri Schanker/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,film,one man only,florida – usa,miami beach,gulf coast states,johnson,film set,dwayne johnson,dwayne,pain & gain – film

4. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Show Source:Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Hosts Dwayne Johnson (L) and Kevin Hart speak onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,film,california,talking,two people,award,three quarter length,warner bros.,emcee,mtv movie awards,burbank,kevin hart – actor,dwayne johnson

5. 89th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Dwayne Johnson (L) and Lauren Hashian attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,actor,film industry,california,hollywood – california,award,annual event,awards ceremony,hollywood and highland center,academy awards,dwayne johnson,lauren hashian

6. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Backstage And Audience Source:Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Hosts Kevin Hart (Front) and Dwayne Johnson take selfies backstage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,hosting,film industry,film,california,two people,photography themes,selfie,award,backstage,warner bros.,taking,mtv movie awards,wb,burbank,kevin hart – actor,dwayne johnson,alternative pose

7. WrestleMania XXVIII Source:Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FL – APRIL 1: Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson looks on during his match against John Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) vertical,usa,sport,looking,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,professional wrestling,miami gardens,dwayne johnson,wwe,john cena,wrestlemania 28,florida – us state,hard rock stadium

8. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Show Source:Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Host Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,film industry,film,smiling,california,talking,award,warner bros.,mtv movie awards,wb,burbank,dwayne johnson,host dwayne johnson

9. 48th NAACP Image Awards – Backstage and Audience Source:Getty PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, winner of the 2017 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year Award, attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,california,winning,backstage,pasadena – california,naacp,naacp image awards,pasadena civic auditorium,dwayne johnson

10. AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi – Premiere Of Disney’s ‘Moana’ – Red Carpet Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho attend the premiere of Disney’s ‘Moana’ at AFI FEST 2016 at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,portrait,film industry,california,city of los angeles,two people,hollywood – california,premiere,three quarter length,film premiere,red carpet event,disney,el capitan theatre,afi fest,dwayne johnson,moana – 2016 film,auli,auli’i cravalho

11. Fast and Furious 5 – Premiere in Rio de Janeiro Source:Getty RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – APRIL 15: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel (R) pose for photographers during the premiere of the movie ‘Fast and Furious 5’ at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/LatinContent/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,waist up,portrait,movie,film industry,premiere,film premiere,red carpet event,brazil,photographer,dwayne johnson,rio de janeiro,vin diesel,fast & furious,fast five,cinepolis lagoon

12. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Central Intelligence’ – Arrivals Source:Getty WESTWOOD, CA – JUNE 10: Actors Kevin Hart (L) and Dwayne Johnson attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Central Intelligence’ at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,portrait,actor,film industry,california,two people,premiere,three quarter length,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,red carpet event,warner bros.,kevin hart – actor,dwayne johnson

13. The Rock Source:The Rock pic via screencap dwayne johnson,the rock

14. WrestleMania 29 Press Conference Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 04: The Rock, Vince McMahon, and John Cena attend the WrestleMania 29 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,radio city music hall,press conference,dwayne johnson,john cena,vince mcmahon,wrestlemania 29

15. Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Furious 7’ – Red Carpet Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 01: Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (L) and recording artist/actor Tyrese Gibson attend Universal Pictures’ ‘Furious 7’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,musician,usa,film industry,california,hollywood – california,premiere,film premiere,mann theaters,red carpet event,tyrese,dwayne johnson,universal pictures,2015,furious 7,tcl chinese theatre

16. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hand/Footprint Ceremony Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 19: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and girlfriend, Lauren Hashian attend the hand/footprint ceremony honoring him held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 19, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,film industry,film,california,two people,hollywood – california,mann theaters,girlfriend,respect,ceremony,johnson,footprint,hand,dwayne johnson,dwayne,2015,tcl chinese theatre,lauren hashian

17. Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) poses for photographers during the premiere of the movie ‘Fast and Furious 5’ Source:Getty images downloaded from Getty cast,dwayne johnson,the rock,the fast and the furious