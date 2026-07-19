Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

CASSIUS Gems: DreamDoll's Sexiest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Streamer University Standout DreamDoll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on July 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Source: Penske Media / Getty

New York’s own DreamDoll is celebrating her 34th birthday.

The Bronx-born rapper got her start after being cast on the 16th season of Bad Girls Club and had a stint on the eighth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

But her TV aspirations didn’t stop her from dropping her debut mixtape,  Life In Plastic in 2017 and two more installments of the mixtape.

She told HotNewHipHop in 2021 about getting into rap while still enrolled in college and how music became her career.

“I started off on reality TV, but I was rapping prior to reality TV— which was in college, but it was more for fun. It wasn’t making me any money, it was just something I was doing for fun with the guys at college. Then, I actually met up with DJ Self. I met him while I was bartending at Starlets. I told him I used to do music, and that’s when he was looking for female artists for his label. He said, ‘Come back with a song for me,’ and I came back with Talk To Me Nice which was one of my first records I ever did actually in a studio, not in a closet,” she told HNHH. “That was my first song, and that was the first time I ever heard my sound in an actual club… I was like, ‘Oh, this is me coming on the speakers,’ and that’s been my passion since then.”

Lately she’s been more focused on building her brand via other outlets, like participating in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026 where she gained a new legion of fans and subcribers.

But when she’s not furthering her rap career, she’s definitely recognized as one of the most gorgeous rappers in the game. The thirst traps she drops on Instagram are proof. Check out some of DreamDoll’s hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Streamer University Standout DreamDoll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 - Day Three

Cardi B Keeps It Real In Hilarious New Zevia “Real Talk Interpreter” Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 3

Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” Says Diddy Controversy Led To Character Attacks

Hip-Hop Wired
TwoGether Land

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Storm damage downed pole do not enter
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Detected Near Miami, Texas

Comments
A still life featuring a bottle of Don Julio Blanco tequila, a glass of margarita, limes, and a vase of colorful flowers on a blue background.
20 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Celebrate National Tequila Day In Dallas With These Deals

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

‘Haunted Heist’ Exclusive: Lil Rel Howery Talks Directorial Debut, Getting Black Indie Films Into Theaters, His Favorite Black-Character-In-A-Horror-Movie Moment & More

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close