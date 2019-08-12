CLOSE
Double Take: Tamika Scott’s Daughter Young Niyah Gives Xscape Vibes [PHOTOS]

Posted August 12, 2019

The Intruder Atlanta Red Carpet Screening With Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, And Deon Taylor At Regal Atlantic Station

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Young Niyah, the daughter of Xscape group member Tamika Scott, is literally her mother’s twin! On a quick glance, it’s like stepping back into the 90s when Xscape was in their prime. 

In addition to her beautiful looks, her mama’s talent was also passed down. Young Niyah is a rapper and her freestyle game is fire. 

 

Peep these current photos of Young Niyah below; they’re giving us flashbacks! 

