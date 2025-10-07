Listen Live
Doja Cat Outfits: A Celebration of Her Boldest Looks

Published on October 7, 2025

Doja Cat Fashion - 2025 Met Gala

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

If fashion is a language, Doja Cat speaks it fluently. Often loudly, sometimes shockingly and always unapologetically, check out some of Doja’s most fashionable moments inside.

From red carpets to stage performances and everything in between, Doja Cat uses style as performance art, turning outfits into statements and moments into memories. As she leans into her Vie era (with its nostalgic 80s vibe), her wardrobe is skyrocketing into new territory. Think: more theatrical, more ecstatic and more reinvented. InStyle shared her recent full 80s pants-less outfit on The Tonight Show, which was complete with shimmering tights, oversized shoulders, and mullet hair. Doja isn’t here to follow trends; she sets them and rewrites them.

Don’t be mistaken, as this evolution didn’t spring up overnight. Over the years, Doja has curated a gallery of looks that tell stories through sonics, visuals and emotions. Whether she’s walking the Met Gala carpet in cages and cat ears or embracing glam punk at the VMAs, she’s always pushing her personal code of beauty.

With Doja, fans can expect each look to be deeply intentional. Doja Cat outfits blend high fashion, pop culture, and her personal mythos so seamlessly that sometimes she feels less like a musician wearing clothes and more like a living, breathing haute couture narrative. Her style weaves together themes of empowerment, identity, and spectacle, creating a vibrant tapestry that captivates and inspires. We love to see it!

Scroll for a gallery of Doja Cat’s 10 most unforgettable fashion moments so far. Each outfit serves as a striking visual milestone in her continually evolving aesthetic, showcasing the depth and nuance of her artistic journey.

Check out the gallery below:

 

Doja Cat Outfits: A Celebration of Her Boldest Looks

1. Silly Haute Couture

Silly Haute Couture Source:Getty

2. Red Wine on the Red Carpet, Yes

Red Wine on the Red Carpet, Yes Source:Getty

3. Stunning In Schiaparelli

Stunning In Schiaparelli Source:Getty

4. Doja Doin’ Her Always

Doja Doin' Her Always Source:Getty

5. Pin Up Queen

Pin Up Queen Source:Getty

6. Bold & Beautiful

Bold & Beautiful Source:Getty

7. The Details Are The Moment

The Details Are The Moment Source:Getty

8. Fashion With Intention

Fashion With Intention Source:Getty

9. Love, Love, Love

Love, Love, Love Source:Getty

10. Simple, Chic & So Doja

Simple, Chic & So Doja Source:Getty
