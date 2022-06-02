Does Cyhi The Prynce Have the Freestyle of the Year? Twitter Streets Say ‘Yes’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cyhi The Prynce is finally dropping a follow-up to his 2017 debut album No Dope on Sundays. The long-awaited project, The Story of EGOT, doesn’t have an official release date, but there appears to be a prelude to this project, titled EGOT the EP, dropping Friday (June 3).

And it’s not hard to tell that Cyhi is getting into album mode.

After spitting what some consider to be a subpar (for him) freestyle on Sway in the Morning, The Prynce pulled up with a straight fire performance on the L.A. Leakers radio show out in Los Angeles. Many were looking for a follow-up to his Joe Budden diss he dropped on Sway, but this time around he got straight to the point.

Check out the verse below, then peep what the Twitterverse had to say.

