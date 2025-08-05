Dinner for Two: At-Home Date Night Recipes

We have date night at home!

Why go out and pay a high restaurant bill in this economy when you can make the same dishes and have an amazing date night at home?

Time to get in the kitchen!

Cooking can add flair to a relationship. Whether you’re cooking to surprise your partner for date night, or just want to try something new with your spouse. You can never go wrong with a good home-cooked meal.

Check out a few of these date night dinner ideas and learn how to make them at home!

1. Garlic Butter Steak with Roasted Potatoes & Asparagus 2. Lobster Tail with Garlic Herb Butter 3. Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta 4. Shrimp Scampi Linguine 5. Creamy Shrimp Scampi Linguine With A Twist 6. Homemade Chicken Alfredo 7. Honey Glazed Lamb Chops 8. Pan Seared Salmon 9. Creamy Spinach Stuffed Chicken 10. Surf & Turf