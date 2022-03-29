Did You Know: These Popular Songs By Jay-Z, Aaliyah & Petey Pablo Sampled Bollywood Music [Videos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sampling has grown to be the pulse in music these days, sustaining the hottest songs on the charts. Artists like Saweetie are infamous for sampling older songs in her music, which have gone onto become major hits. We recently stumbled upon a list of songs that sample these popular Bollywood and Hindi songs.

Several artists found inspiration from Bollywood when crafting some of their biggest hits. The popular songs featured on this list include “Truth Hurts” by Addictive featuring Rakim, Aaliyah’s “More Than A Woman,” Jay Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin,” and Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up.” The songs these artists and producers sampled come from lesser known (to Americans) Hindi songs from South Asian artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Hossam Raamzy and Sherine.

One viral post on Instagram garnered over 18k views after sharing a thread of the songs we know and the songs we didn’t know were sampled to create these masterful hit records. Fans comment on the post which songs are their favorites and debate whether or not the original or sampled versions are better.

According to reports by MSN in 2021, the most sampled artists of all time is James Brown. The self-proclaimed “hardest working man in show business” has been sampled over 8,000 times. Rapper Jay-Z, who is included in this viral thread, has been sampled over 1,400 times. Public Enemy, Beside, Run-DMC, The Notorious B.I.G. and Kool & The Gang all come before HOV on the list of Hip Hop artists who have been sampled between 1,500-2,900 times.

These statistics aren’t as shocking when we listen to a song that gives us the same nostalgia as songs from our past. However, this list of Hip Hop songs sampling popular Indian Film Pop and Hindi songs will move you to a different beat. Take a look at the gallery of songs below.

