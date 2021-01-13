Devastating Divas: 13 Stars You Might Not Know Are Delta Sigma Theta Members

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is 108 years strong. Founded on the campus of Howard University, the historically Black sorority boasts a membership that includes a who’s who of notable actresses, athletes, politicians and all-around history makers.

Dedicated to public service, DST was founded on January 13, 1913. Interestingly, the 22 founders were originally members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Howard. However, feeling disenchanted with AKA’s direction, the members decided to form a new sorority that they felt was more reflective of their goals of social activism and other civic-minded duties (Delta means “change”).

With plenty to choose from in a membership that spans the globe, here are TK of some the most notable members of DST. Let us know if any of these ladies surprised you.

