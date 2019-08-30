CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

David Oyelowo, Mahershala Ali, & More Attend The Icon Mann Screening Of ‘Don’t Let Go’

Posted August 30, 2019

On Tuesday, August 27, ICON MANN celebrated David Oyelowo by hosting a screening of his new thriller Don’t Let Go while out in Los Angeles.

Academy-Award winning actor, Mahershala Ali, Isis King, Tameka Raymond, Erica Pitman are just a few of the names that came out that night to celebrate Oyelowo’s latest film. Written, directed and produced by Jacob Estes, the film follows “detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) who gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.”

Check out the stars that were in attendance in the gallery below.

David Oyelowo, Mahershala Ali, & More Attend The Icon Mann Screening Of ‘Don’t Let Go’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’

DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’ Source:Shutterstock

Los Angeles, CA – August 27: David Oyelowo and Mahershala Ali reconnect at DON’T LET GO’s Q & A at the CAA Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA on August 27, 2019. david oyelowo,mahershala ali,don’t let go

2. DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’

DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’ Source:Shutterstock

Los Angeles, CA – August 27: David Oyelowo and Mahershala Ali reconnect at DON’T LET GO’s Q & A at the CAA Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA on August 27, 2019. david oyelowo,mahershala ali,don’t let go

3. DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’

DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’ Source:Shutterstock

Los Angeles, CA – August 27: David Oyelowo and Mahershala Ali reconnect at DON’T LET GO’s Q & A at the CAA Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA on August 27, 2019. david oyelowo,mahershala ali,don’t let go

4. DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’

DAVID OYELOWO, MAHERSHALA ALI, ISIS KING AND MORE ATTEND THE ICON MANN SCREENING OF ‘DON’T LET GO’ Source:Shutterstock

Los Angeles, CA – August 27: David Oyelowo and Mahershala Ali reconnect at DON’T LET GO’s Q & A at the CAA Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA on August 27, 2019. david oyelowo,mahershala ali,don’t let go

Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 6 hours ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
Singer Ari Lennox On Transphobic And Homophobic People:…
 21 hours ago
09.04.19
Layton Greene talks joining QC, New Project, And…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Fabo Talks The Return Of The Jedi, Making…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Dae Dae Talks Split With Nitti, Going Live,…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
10 items
Jay Z Faces Backlash Over Comments On Single…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
32 items
MIA Fest Day 2: Travis Scott, Lizzo, Tierra…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Rebecca Crews On The Reality Of Loving An…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower
 1 day ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 1 day ago
09.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close