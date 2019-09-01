DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

DJ Steph Floss caught up with DaBaby backstage after his Z107.9 Summer Jam performance to chop it up about the City of Cleveland–which is actually where DaBaby was born and raised until he was about 7. To get more specific he is repping the Longwood projects.

Besides the hometown connect, DaBaby let us know he has a new video dropping with Drake next week!

