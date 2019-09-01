CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO]

Posted August 31, 2019

DJ Steph Floss caught up with DaBaby backstage after his Z107.9 Summer Jam performance to chop it up about the City of Cleveland–which is actually where DaBaby was born and raised until he was about 7. To get more specific he is repping the Longwood projects.

Besides the hometown connect, DaBaby let us know he has a new video dropping with Drake next week!

DaBaby Talks Being Born And Raised In Cleveland With DJ Steph Floss at Z107.9 Summer Jam! [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. “Shout out to Z107.9!”

2. “I’m from Cleveland. Born and raised” – DaBaby

3. DaBaby performs in the #z1079SummerJam audience!

4. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

5. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

6. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

7. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

8. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

9. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

10. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

11. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

12. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

13. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

14. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

15. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

16. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

17. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

18. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

19. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

20. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

21. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

22. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

23. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

24. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

25. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

26. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

27. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

28. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

29. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

30. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

31. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

32. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

33. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

34. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

35. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

36. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

37. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

38. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

39. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

40. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

41. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

42. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

43. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

44. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

45. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

46. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

47. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

48. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

49. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

50. DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage! Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

51. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

52. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

53. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

54. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

55. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

56. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

57. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

58. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

59. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

60. Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby

Z107.9 Summer Jam DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital
Latest
12 items
Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
Eddie Murphy to Tour in 2020, Netflix Special…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down…
 13 hours ago
09.05.19
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Stacey Abrams Empowers the LGBTGI++ Community At Atlanta…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Singer Ari Lennox On Transphobic And Homophobic People:…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Layton Greene talks joining QC, New Project, And…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Fabo Talks The Return Of The Jedi, Making…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Dae Dae Talks Split With Nitti, Going Live,…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close