Curren$y Comments On #BussItChallenge & #SilhouetteChallenge, Twitter Says His Jets Ain’t Taking Off

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

might be best known as one of the most prolific rappers of his era with literally dozens of releases over the course of his still-ongoing career. Taking to Twitter, Spitta has sparked the rage of the Internets by commenting on the recent social media challenges, although it could be assumed the New Orleans rapper was just having a bit of a joke.

As the #BussItChallenge and #SilhouetteChallenge continue to do big numbers on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, most observers are enjoying the moments for what they are, which simply is a display of beauty, confidence, and light fun.

For Spitta, he decided to jump headfirst into the pool of the discussion Thursday morning (Jan. 28) with a simple utterance that has sparked a debate on Twitter like none other.

“Straight up….. she doin them challenges she’s not really that into you or whatever your trying to build with her bro…. just nurture the freedom and let her lace the streets up. Haha oh and tag us in her vids if they r super hot,” Spitta tweeted.

He added, “How y’all mad cuz I told n*ggaz to nurture yalls freedom? …. go and bussit in a silhouette then dump a bucket of ice water on u and make a mop stand up in the middle of the living room floor.”

Curren$y circled back to clarify that he was actually speaking out loud about himself and his own needs, something that seemed a bit apparent by the tongue in cheek way he worded it, nor did it appear he was attacking women explicitly. However, that doesn’t mean that his words didn’t have that negative effect.

“Know what y’all…fasho. Maybe the statement was to general. I was speaking for myself. If I were to see a woman I had (plans for) doing such challenges I’d have to let her go out into the world. I’d feel as tho she was shopping her resume around looking for better opportunities,” Curren$y added. “Or orrrrrr u could stay wit shorty and y’all run the only fans paper up….. but that’s just me and what I think. I’m an older playa of Himalayan decent.”

While it doesn’t appear that Curren$y is that bothered by the jabs raining down on him, the damage was done and social media has been giving the Jet Life honcho a lot of pushback.

There are also several women who understood what he was trying to convey, with some even stating that his intentions, while probably lofty, wasn’t executed in the best of ways. It should also be stated that we over here at HipHopWired LOVE the challenges. Just saying.

Check out the chatter and reactions below.

Straight up….. she doin them challenges she’s not really that into you or whatever your trying to build with her bro…. just nurture the freedom and let her lace the streets up. Haha oh and tag us in her vids if they r super hot. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

Or orrrrrr u could stay wit shorty and y’all run the only fans paper up….. but that’s just me and what I think. I’m an older playa of Himalayan decent. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

Know what y’all…fasho. Maybe the statement was to general. I was speaking for myself. If I were to see a woman I had (plans for) doing such challenges I’d have to let her go out into the world. I’d feel as tho she was shopping her resume around looking for better opportunities. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

How y’all mad cuz I told niggaz to nurture yalls freedom? …. go and bussit in a silhouette then dump a bucket of ice water on u and make a mop stand up in the middle of the living room floor. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

Tell u what all y’all women who are up in arms over my statements better have the best bussit and silhouette videos on the internet … I’m talkin premiere cheek movement for how upset y’all are haha . Swearzies — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

Some ladies saw the humor. Some feel attacked. I’m making a grilled cheese. I love all y’all either way … come do the organize my sneaker closet challenge for a real one. — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021

—

Photo: Getty

Curren$y Comments On #BussItChallenge & #SilhouetteChallenge, Twitter Says His Jets Ain’t Taking Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com