Curren$y Comments On #BussItChallenge & #SilhouetteChallenge, Twitter Says His Jets Ain’t Taking Off

Curren$y might be best known as one of the most prolific rappers of his era with literally dozens of releases over the course of his still-ongoing career. Taking to Twitter, Spitta has sparked the rage of the Internets by commenting on the recent social media challenges, although it could be assumed the New Orleans rapper was just having a bit of a joke.
As the #BussItChallenge and #SilhouetteChallenge continue to do big numbers on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, most observers are enjoying the moments for what they are, which simply is a display of beauty, confidence, and light fun.
For Spitta, he decided to jump headfirst into the pool of the discussion Thursday morning (Jan. 28) with a simple utterance that has sparked a debate on Twitter like none other.
“Straight up….. she doin them challenges she’s not really that into you or whatever your trying to build with her bro…. just nurture the freedom and let her lace the streets up. Haha oh and tag us in her vids if they r super hot,” Spitta tweeted.
He added, “How y’all mad cuz I told n*ggaz to nurture yalls freedom? …. go and bussit in a silhouette then dump a bucket of ice water on u and make a mop stand up in the middle of the living room floor.”
Curren$y circled back to clarify that he was actually speaking out loud about himself and his own needs, something that seemed a bit apparent by the tongue in cheek way he worded it, nor did it appear he was attacking women explicitly. However, that doesn’t mean that his words didn’t have that negative effect.
“Know what y’all…fasho. Maybe the statement was to general. I was speaking for myself. If I were to see a woman I had (plans for) doing such challenges I’d have to let her go out into the world. I’d feel as tho she was shopping her resume around looking for better opportunities,” Curren$y added. “Or orrrrrr u could stay wit shorty and y’all run the only fans paper up….. but that’s just me and what I think. I’m an older playa of Himalayan decent.”
While it doesn’t appear that Curren$y is that bothered by the jabs raining down on him, the damage was done and social media has been giving the Jet Life honcho a lot of pushback.
There are also several women who understood what he was trying to convey, with some even stating that his intentions, while probably lofty, wasn’t executed in the best of ways. It should also be stated that we over here at HipHopWired LOVE the challenges. Just saying.
Check out the chatter and reactions below.
1.
And aaaannnnnnd half of y’all’s butts aren’t getting any bigger... learn to laugh a bit.— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
2.
Thanks for taking this the right way and returning fire in a gentle fashion. Respect!!! https://t.co/DY6I7d4ZiB— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
3.
I fuck wit that too. https://t.co/SrAUrczimK— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
4.
Hahahha that’s cold. All of em? https://t.co/B8Q2ttgT8u— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
5.
That’s a heavy statement right there. Respect https://t.co/MR1SfMJRCI— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
6.
Love you.... u got a video for me tho? Haha nah love u and nah do u have vids? https://t.co/SSawFQS2mp— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
7.
And yo butt gettin big butt gettin big butt gettin big.... https://t.co/JScJvarrJ2— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
8.
I never seen so many men complain about seeing ass, maybe y’all will be happy when the Dick challenge drop https://t.co/O29YvGZ4HY— 🌸Phallon🌸 (@PhallonXOXO) January 28, 2021
9.
Men hate women so much it’s crazy 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hDcWHVCNUm— tkm. 🥀 (@FreeMasonnn) January 28, 2021
10.
Talk about it.... I’m speaking from my mind and how I feel. Non aggressively might I add and with a bit of humor. Good morning.— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 28, 2021
11.
“Nurture the freedom” , “let her lace the streets” doesn’t equate to jailing women for fun. Legit said Nurture it lmao— I REALLY CANT STRESS THIS ENOUGH. (@betigotsometree) January 28, 2021
12.
he literally said she for the streets if she do it but tag us if your vids are hot. obvs he likes the challenge but he couldn’t handle *his girl* doing it if he had one.. insecure.— ☁️ (@xcIoudnine) January 28, 2021
13.
I finally found the source of the up roar on my timeline 🤣🤣😩😩— Coley Cole (@QuiteNicole) January 28, 2021
14.
You didn’t lie. Those challenges are an invitation for DMs. Empowerment aside, its simply women advertising what they have and what they can do. And that’s ok for some. It might not work in a relationship.— Nisha B (@GoldenDiva1) January 28, 2021
15.
And if he’s watching them challenges then sis he’s not the one and you should stop trying to build with him too— Clermont Triplet (@vibecalledqvest) January 28, 2021
16.
It’s so wild how a woman becomes less desirable for simply participating in a social media challenge yet women are expected to still want a man after they’ve been parading they dick around the city? Make it make sense. If you insecure just say that😂— Jaii (@Jaiamauni) January 28, 2021
17.
This Gen z generation is automatically going to think your being misogynistic and put a whole bunch of labels , they don’t understand we got old school ways , same shit applies to a guy doing challenges like that , imma let him be and fall back , I’m not with the extra shit— rubiwithani🇲🇽 (@Rubiwithani_) January 28, 2021
18.
Standards key or you freelancing your life. Which is ok if you decide to but lets not act as if standards automatically mean insecurities. I would say someone who deeply invested in social media more insecure or “challenges” is more prone to be insecure.— Saint Oeaux (@SAINTOEAUX) January 28, 2021
19.
😂😂😂 let her go but tag us we wanna see. You a mess but keep an open mind about them challenges. It ain’t all throwing ass some of these are creative af. YALL just got the algorithm throwing you ass vids that ain’t my fault lemme have fun. 😂— AFROZILLA (@msfabuLEX) January 28, 2021
20.
I fuck w Currensy but not w this. At what point are ya’ll going to STOP policing women? Ladies find you a man who will edit, help plan & encourage every challenge you wanna do TUH! https://t.co/BCLUHx8iR8— Chef Don Dada💎 (@flyyaMIYA) January 28, 2021