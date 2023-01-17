Cowboys Defeat Bucs In Wild-Card Game

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Sports fans were locked into Monday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady, who announced his retirement last February, plus his crew couldn’t get their defense in line to stop The Boys from defeating them 31-14. The game took fans on a rollercoaster from back-to-back missed field goals, insane touchdowns, and players being seriously injured. Check out the biggest moments from last night and lets get ready to win next Sunday when Dallas faces the 49ers in the divisional round.

