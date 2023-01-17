Cowboys Defeat Bucs In Wild-Card Game

Sports fans were locked into Monday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady, who announced his retirement last February, plus his crew couldn’t get their defense in line to stop The Boys from defeating them 31-14. The game took fans on a rollercoaster from back-to-back missed field goals, insane touchdowns, and players being seriously injured. Check out the biggest moments from last night and lets get ready to win next Sunday when Dallas faces the 49ers in the divisional round.
1. Ice Coach Out
2. Brett Maher Stressing Cowboys Fans Out
3. Internet Bullies Made Dak Speak Out
4. Dak Performance Highlights
5. Stephen A. Apologizes To Dak’s Mama
6. Energy Check at AT&T Stadium
7. Dallas Fan Calls Deebo Samuel From 4ers on FT
8. Brady Had 0 Interceptions in The Red Zone Until…
407 attempts to be exact.