COVID-19 & Vibes: SWAT Called In To Handle Miami Spring Breakers Who Broke Curfew, Twitter Reacts

Yes, we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but if you looked at what is going on in Miami, Florida, you would think everything was back to normal.
Over the weekend, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency due to the high number of young adults who have flocked to the vacation destination, South Beach, despite being warned not to becuase of you know… COVID-19. An 8 pm- 6 am curfew was instituted, but nobody seemed to care.
Videos of large crowds of people, most of them maskless, partying, drinking, dancing, and in some cases fighting while breaking curfew on both nights since it was imposed hit Twitter timelines causing medical officials to clutch their pearls, fearing we could endure another spike of COVID-19 cases.
Miami Beach spring break curfew about to start for second night. As DeSantis brags Florida is “an oasis of freedom” so come on down America. Enjoy your freedom during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3XNwc1leAY
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 22, 2021
Miami law enforcement was not playing with them either, and Swat was called to disperse the crowds using any means available.
Miami Beach last night looked absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/tl13LEIETf
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 21, 2021
The Miami Police’s use of Swat tactics like pepper spray balls and sound cannons to disperse the mainly Black and Brown crowds have come under scrutiny from Black leaders calling the enforcement of the curfew “unacceptable.” “I was very disappointed,” Stephen Hunter Johnson, chairman of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee, said on Sunday morning (Mar.21). “I think when they’re young Black people [on South Beach], the response is, ‘Oh my God, we have to do something.’”
I Just Seen On The News Law Enforcement Tackling & Body Slamming Spring Breakers In Miami. But Ain’t Seen One Body Slam In DC When They Stormed The Capitol!!!
— Plies (@plies) March 21, 2021
No lies detected there.
Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements claims the use of pepper balls on tourists by Swat Team members will be investigated internally and using the old “I think officers felt threatened at the time” excuse.
The 8 pm curfew was instituted by interim City Manager Raul Aguila who declared the state of emergency hopes to keep in place until April 12.
Florida, led by Trump-loving Governor Ron DeSantis, has stupidly handled the pandemic opting to open the state despite COVID-19 still being an issue. The state surpassed 2 million Covid cases with 5,105 new infections reported on Sunday and has the most cases of the new infectious strain of the virus currently circulating throughout the state, the Florida Phoenix reports.
But, if you asked Governor Ron DeSantis, everything is fine.
You know I can’t imagine how these kids in Miami Beach got the idea that the pandemic was over and it was safe to party maskless in the streets. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uPZCLxc2iP
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 21, 2021
You can peep more reactions, some that reek of racism due to Black spring breakers to animals, as well as the shenanigans going on in Miami in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty
1.
Miami Beach has extended the curfew until April 12th https://t.co/9DFexdd7a1— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2021
Welp.
2.
Miami Beach 2021.— realDiaperDon (@realDiaperDonJr) March 21, 2021
Florida should get a huge bill for their role in spreading the virus.#MiamiBeach #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/jvO9Vg0G3j
We agree.
3.
When the “hoodlums” come to Miami Beach, FL for spring break! pic.twitter.com/xaPigi5YZb— 🔥⚔️Destiny⚔️🔥 (@RN_Destiny) March 21, 2021
Hoodlums? Really?
4.
Based on the damage, destruction and chaos we have seen in Miami Beach, it's clear that many parents are raising their children to behave worse than animals.— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 21, 2021
Saying the quiet part very loudly here.
5.
Ron DeSantis is at fault for the madness on Miami Beach.— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 21, 2021
But for his dangerous rhetoric and incompetent leadership, we would not be here today.
It is time to Remove Ron.
Facts
6.
I can guarantee you that not a single person from the crib was out at south beach in this video pic.twitter.com/pk2LbviAMP— Derek Lane (@Dereks_Lane) March 20, 2021
A local sharing the facts.
7.
Don’t blame Miami for those crowds on South Beach. Nobody who’s from Miami goes to South Beach— Silas P. Silas (@Kenny16Techs) March 20, 2021
Another Miami native reporting in.
8.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bra wtf is going on, on South Beach pic.twitter.com/7LzMFS0ntk— Inuyasha (@NikeHeadKJ) March 20, 2021
COVIDIOTS!
9.
South Beach is to Miami residents what Time Square is to New Yorkers— Pilljar Productions (@Pilljar2) March 20, 2021
Fair comparison.
10.
Spring break partying - Miami South beach. This isn’t going to end well next month. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8VNplhYvbO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021
It’s definitely not.
11.
Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams “Fucking COVID is over baby!” and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021
FLORIDA IS A CRAZY PLACE.
12.
South beach rn pic.twitter.com/7Z0RP7YWcC— Marco (@Marcotge) March 21, 2021
Accurate.
13.
me watching the spring breakers on south beach all over the TL pic.twitter.com/8rnSrvqL37— 𝖏 𝖔 𝖓 𝖎 🌹 (@Jonaniswin) March 22, 2021
All of us right now.
14.
Yet another crazy night at South Beach pic.twitter.com/YONTXXgRRT— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 18, 2021
Yikes.
15.
When your friends who are in town to visit you, ask you to go to South Beach pic.twitter.com/LGrZHiOUNf— Luis R Gazitua (@TheLouGaz) March 22, 2021
LOL