Listen Live
Entertainment

Courtroom Cardi B Celebrates Her Win With More Music & Exclusive Merch [Fan Reactions]

Published on September 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Courtroom Cardi B is everyone’s favorite. The rapper celebrates a major legal victory after winning her civil assault trial against a former security guard. Cardi didn’t waste any time turning her courtroom win into a full-on cultural moment, using it as ammunition to rollout her upcoming album Am I The Drama? Check out some of our favorite fan courtroom reactions inside.

The trial had fans glued to updates online. It wrapped in less than an hour of deliberation. According to AP News, Cardi walked away from the courthouse unbothered and unshaken, telling folks she plans to fight back harder if anyone tries it again.

Of course, Cardi celebrated the only way she knows how: by feeding her fans. She took to social media to preview “Bodega Baddie”, a track already buzzing as the Bronx anthem we didn’t know we needed. Fans immediately lost it online, with one user writing: “Cardi cleared her case and cleared the timeline in the same breath. ICON.”

The rapper also dropped courtroom-inspired merch available now on her website, which includes limited edition CDs, vinyl, and collectibles. Only Cardi could flip a lawsuit into a marketing rollout.

If that wasn’t enough, Bardi Gang has even more to look forward to. Cardi confirmed with Billboard that she’s hitting the road in 2026, marking her first official tour since the pandemic.

Between the album, the merch, and the tour tease, Cardi is back after a seven year hiatus. No matter the time, she proves she is still at the center of culture and fans can’t get enough.

Cardi B turned a trial into a victory lap and a marketing masterclass. Case closed.

TRENDING: Cardi B Testifies In Civil Trial, Accused Of Cutting A Woman’s Face

Check out our favorite Cardi courtroom moments below:

Courtroom Cardi B Celebrates Her Win With More Music & Exclusive Merch [Fan Reactions]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Courtroom Comedy

Source:olorisupergalmedia

2. The Wigs

Source:XXL

3. The Faces

Source:trugemini_candy

4. Fans Had A Time

Source:selfcarethreads

5. Master Storyteller

Source:hollywoodunlocked

6. DPWH

Source:bugatti_bardi

7. Extremely Unserious

Source:geminimisfit

8. She’s So Serious Though

Source:clip.queen40

9. Like Please, Cardi

Source:clip.queen40

10. Sleep On These Folks

Source:courttvlive
More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Contests

Register To Win tickets To See J.I.D. – God Does Like World Tours

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close