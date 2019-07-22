CLOSE
HomePhotos

Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne Are The Definition Of Sexy Love

Posted July 22, 2019

WE TV'S "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars" & "David Tutera's Celebrations" Premiere Party

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

You remember Natalie Nunn right? The baddest bad girl in Bad Girl’s Club history? (If you place Tanisha as second). Not jogging your memory, how’s this…”I run LA b*tch.” A ha! Well the former reality TV star is living her best life as a mother, wife and fitness guru teaching moms how to slay even when society says they should be covered up and silent.

Did we mention she’s happily married to this fine fella, Jacob Payne?!

Nunn and Payne have been married since 2012 and keep it spicy on the ‘gram with their sexy love. They’re currently on vacation and by the looks of it, definitely getting it on. They recently posted a video revealing they broke their headboard.

Keep scrolling for more pics of Natalie and Jacob…

Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne Are The Definition Of Sexy Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Swipe‼️drop a 🔥

A post shared by Jacob Payne (@mrjacobpayne) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

#flashbackfriday

A post shared by Jacob Payne (@mrjacobpayne) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

🔑🔑🔑 @realmissnatalienunn

A post shared by Jacob Payne (@mrjacobpayne) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Puerto Rican Day Turn Up 🏆💯 #PayneFamily

A post shared by Jacob Payne (@mrjacobpayne) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#WCW #WCE @realmissnatalienunn

A post shared by Jacob Payne (@mrjacobpayne) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 24 hours ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 1 day ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close