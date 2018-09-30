Kanye West duped the world into thinking we were getting, at the very least, Graduation Yeezy back. However, it appears that the “free-thinking” Chicago producer is hellbent on undoing whatever goodwill folks were willing to extend his way after his SNL performance.
The MAGA hat made a return just as it did earlier in the week, and West pushed a pair of new songs onto the masses that we can assume are from his upcoming Yahndi release, which didn’t drop on Saturday (Sept. 29) as promised. Ahead of the performance, West says he’s now changing his name to Ye for still unspecified reasons.
The profanity-laced “I Love It” alongside Lil Pump and “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor were the featured songs. Oh yeah, there as also that unnecessary pro-Trump rant he dropped along with accusing SNL producers of bullying him while demanding he not wear the MAGA hat on air.
Conservatives, desperate for a win these days, are praising West for his stance but Twitter is keeping its foot on Yeezy’s neck as a result of what went down. Candace Owens went on a Twitter spree celebrating West’s cooning for Trump, joining a growing chorus of others who thought the act was brave.
Check out some of the reactions to Kanye West’s SNL performances, along with jabs at his rant, below.
—
Photo: Getty
Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In ‘SNL’ Performances According To Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
In the meantime, let's all say a prayer for #Kanye...— Ian Simkins (@iansimkins) September 30, 2018
This performance was soda pressing... #KanyeWest #SNL @nbcsnl #SNLPremiere #NBC pic.twitter.com/NmyAl1D3XH
2.
3.
That @kanyewest & @lilpump performance was 🔥. #SNL pic.twitter.com/DSGQaC3dr0— Ali Lerman (@AliNotAlli) September 30, 2018
4.
So this #SNL performance is where people realize how @kanyewest music is garbage right? That was total shit.— GregInSLC (@greginSLC) September 30, 2018
5.
Kanye West, the meme. #SNL pic.twitter.com/0Z87XEoKDQ— Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) September 30, 2018
6.
Dear @nbcsnl— Lori Hopeful American Patriot (@LoriPrullMeyer) September 30, 2018
I have watched you since 1976. Loved some seasons, tolerated others. Be advised if you *ever* have that half-wit, MAGA-loving Kanye West on again I will break up with you forever. 42-years be damned. #SNL #KanyeWest #neveragain
7.
8.
Hey uhhhh Kanye West is so fucking cringey on SNL and I feel uncomfortable and I want an apology. That was hands down worst SNL performance.— Droo (@_droo_) September 30, 2018
9.
Okay so I could have looked at Adam Driver hugging the snl cast but they made me look at dumb ass Kanye west for a 3rd time while he’s wearing a tr*mp hat y’all wanna tell me what the FUCK that is #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/NB87v7uyrK— 🪐Johnny Silverhand’s Silver Hand🪐 (@CourtneyInSpace) September 30, 2018
10.
Kanye West finished #SNL wearing a MAGA hat. Incredible he managed to find a costume more embarrassing than this. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/WVnXAdSHaA— Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) September 30, 2018
11.
12.
13.
14.
What. Is. Kanye. West. Doing. #SNL pic.twitter.com/vzezUTHWKx— mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 (@mcbc) September 30, 2018
15.
Either I accidentally dropped some acid, or Kanye West dropped a few unbleeped f-bombs on #snl while dressed as a bottle of Perrier. pic.twitter.com/Fen3Qpvgih— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 30, 2018
16.
Ashlee Simpson: I had the worst musical performance in SNL history— Beto Guzman (@aguman1540) September 30, 2018
YE (fka Kanye West): Hold up, hold my MAGA hat.#SNL#SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/zyyMx6MqJd
17.
Kanye West on SNL right now pic.twitter.com/2CF7YtdVTU— erictacular (@erictacular) September 30, 2018
18.
We're watching #SNL on a 9 minute delay so that, when Kanye West performs, we can just fast forward though that shit. You should try it.— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) September 30, 2018