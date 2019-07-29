CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Posted July 29, 2019

Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora. The singer/actress announced she is expecting her first child with the French singer making baby number two for Milian, who also has a child with singer/songwriter The Dream.

Milian and Pokora made the joyous announcement by posting sonograms on their respective social media accounts. The couple have been dating since 2017.

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said in an earlier interview with PEOPLE. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

See more pics of the gorgeous duo, below:

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Finders Keepers 😍

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Us again, finally. 🥰

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

message 📬 Photo from my girl: @jetluna

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I simply adore you ♥️x💙

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Latest
Rapper Common To Invest In Transformation Of Underdeveloped…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Philadelphia Unveils Its First Statue Of A Black…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Amber Johnson Becomes First Black Woman To Earn…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Debra Lee Appointed To Join AT&T’s Board Of…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Keke Palmer Slated To Become Third Host Of…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In…
 4 days ago
08.03.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 5 days ago
08.03.19
10 items
The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate
 5 days ago
08.05.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 5 days ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 6 days ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 7 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 7 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 7 days ago
08.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close