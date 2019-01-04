Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Posted January 4, 2019
Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Negativity I will never play into. I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets! God forgives and so do I. They back! Now stay positive in 2019 & Go get your tix! Enjoy them being back! Much love! pic.twitter.com/sSCRMCtdIM— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 1, 2019
No reason I love them all and want the best for them. But don’t buy into lies and story’s that aren’t true. Take care, enjoy the show 😬😬😬👍🏾 it’s going to be hot!— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 1, 2019
They did have money! And nobody ever did nothing to them. Positive energy is key! Be happy they back and get your tickets. Take care.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 1, 2019
You are a very positive person. It’s not true so you know. People who do that go to jail. But they are back together so go see the show. I’m happy for them. And hope the best for all of them. Take care, Chris— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 4, 2019
I don’t care about what people say. They don’t know me. #Thanks.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 4, 2019
People go to jail for that kind of behavior! Don’t believe the lies! Go get your tickets! They back.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018
Here I am what’s up? Word up wanted them in that pose! Be happy they back my dude.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018
I’m not a pedophile, I’m a father of 4 and a spiritual person! Don’t believe the lies! Now go get your tickets! Be happy they’re back, see you at the show.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018
Groups always do these types of poses for teen magazines, it was nothing gay meant by that. Stop being negative. Get your tickets.— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018
Stop it and get your tickets. Be happy— Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018
SIGN UP FOR THE 97.9 THE BEAT NEWSLETTER