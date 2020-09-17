Chris Rock Seemingly Slams Democrats Over Pandemic, MAGA Nutballs Drool On Themselves Over It

Chris Rock has always been an extremely blunt comedian and public figure, using that brash tone to dissect some of modern society man woes which he too has suffered under. Now 55, Rock finds himself a trending topic after seemingly taking a swing at the Democratic Party’s handling of the pandemic which has some on the right applauding the assumed dig.
Rock sat down with the New York Times as part of a current press run he’s on ahead of the fourth season of Fargo on the FX network from Legion show creator Noah Hawley. During the chat, Rock shared details about his much-hyped inclusion in Hawley’s crime drama, which casts him in a serious role as a crime lord named Loy Cannon. The show was meant to debut this past spring but the coronavirus pandemic paused production of the series and pushed its original release to later this month.
On Twitter, Rock’s name has been trending due to the chat with the Times along with other interviews with other outlets, but conservative talking heads and detractors of the Democratic Party are zeroing in on one reply in particular. In following up an answer to a question regarding appearing at his friend Dave Chappelle’s outdoor comedy series in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Rock shared parts of his bit.
From the Times:
What did you talk about?
I talked about our political whatever. America. Part of the reason we’re in the predicament we’re in is, the president’s a landlord. No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord. [Laughs.] And we’re shocked he’s not engaged.
Did you ever see that movie “The Last Emperor,” where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, “OK, this is what we’re really going to do.” And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, “We’re going to get him impeached,” which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old.
Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.
And odd reaction online is that Rock is endorsing the idea that Democrats are to blame ultimately and those who believe as such is using the reply as fuel for the theory. Also in the interview, Jimmy Fallon’s Blackface incident gets a nod, but Rock brushed it off as a minor thing.
With Chris Rock’s name trending, we’ve scoured the replies from all sides to his quip regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the pandemic and shared them out below.
—
Photo: WENN
Chris Rock Seemingly Slams Democrats Over Pandemic, MAGA Nutballs Drool On Themselves Over It was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I’m not sure what planet Chris Rock lives on, but there is one thing that’s true:— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 17, 2020
Donald Trump knew everything he needed to know to move on the pandemic well before the impeachment was over, February 5. The Woodward tapes prove that. The impeachment didn’t make Trump lie.
2.
Most Americans know what's going on but few want or even can keep it real when all the power resides with the establishment that is actively canceling culture and rewriting history in real time. Its more mind-melding than a Chris Nolan movie.— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 17, 2020
Kudos to Chris Rock #TruthMatters https://t.co/5mcQzvHrSO
This guy…
3.
Chris Rock has snapped. I am encouraging everyone to alert your followers that he is not an ally. Let's get this done.— Enigmatic@𝙎𝙤𝘾𝙖𝙡𝘼𝙯𝙮𝙢𝙪𝙩𝙝 (@SoCalAzymuth) September 17, 2020
4.
5.
LMAO!! 😂😂 This idiot thinks Chris Rock is endorsing his Daddy! Even Breitbart couldn’t spin this. The headline is the best they could do. Too funny! pic.twitter.com/0A6cqYFGCP— SandyB (@SandyBHutchison) September 17, 2020
6.
Good lord, Chris Rock. https://t.co/bPVImbm12d— Joe Stapleton (@Stapes) September 17, 2020
7.
8.
9.
Rock also called Republicans liars but that doesn’t get mentioned…
10.
Chris Rock blames Pelosi for COVID cuz of impeachment? This is something you’d hear from Diamond & Silk. Impeachment began 12/18- & folks were mad at Pelosi for waiting on impeachment. Dems were raising hell about COVID & Trump said it was a hoax. Another celeb strikes again. 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/lyo2p8GBDh— Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) September 17, 2020
11.
Chris Rock is trending because he said the Democrats and Nancy pelosi “let” Covid come in.— DIMELO (@iamDimelo) September 17, 2020
Hey Chris Rock.....NO.
Sucks to hear you say some dumb shit like that. It gives into their narrative and takes away from the fact that Trump knew, played it down, lied and people died.
12.
No, @chrisrock, Democrats did not “allow coronavirus to take hold” because they were so focused on impeachment. This was debunked in March. Impeachment ended on Feb 5th; Trump was responsible for our response (not House Democrats/Pelosi), and he was busy golfing & holding rallies https://t.co/QHom4hIpuT— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈 (@AmoneyResists) September 17, 2020
13.
Just saw Chris Rock’s quote blaming Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for being too obsessed with impeachment, “letting the pandemic come in.”— Native Son (@NativeSonn) September 17, 2020
<Deep sigh>
I am sick and tired of black male entertainers and their trash ass politics and their misogyny. {THREAD}
14.
Not sure where Chris Rock is coming from:— Excelsior Forever 🍁🍂 (@Kryptomovies77) September 17, 2020
1. #Trump is President. Not Nancy Pelosi and not the Democrats.
He himself has tweeted out that as a leader you’re responsible for whatever happens or doesn’t happen. Even though he doesn’t take responsibility for anything. pic.twitter.com/3rdGOAJbZY
15.
idk what’s worse, the white liberals calling chris rock a crackhead for making a valid criticism about pelosi and the democrats, or the republicans immediately claiming him as if he didn’t also equally criticize trump— dumb bitch (@___literaltrash) September 17, 2020