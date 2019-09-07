CLOSE
Chris Brown Raleigh IndiGOAT Tour Stop

Posted September 7, 2019

Chris Brown, Yella Beezy, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez all talented individuals had the PNC Arena roaring as the crowd experienced all their favorite songs.

Chris Brown took us down memory lane where we heard all our favorite hits like, Look At Me Now , Deuces , Run It, Take You Down, and so many more.

The thirty-year-old singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and entrepreneur showed us why he is an icon. The stage was fire the entire night, with performances by Yella Beezy, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tory Lanez.

Dallas Texas native Yella Beezy opened up the predominately R & B show. Giving the Hot Girls and the City Girls something to twerk to before it took another spin.

Joyner Lucas hit the stage and gained more respect in Raleigh, North Carolina as he performed with the video from his controversial hit, I’m Not Racist.

Ty Dolla $ign gave us classic Ty but with a little more R & B, we’ve never really paid attention to from him in past performances.

Tory Lanez reminded the crowd he has hits and that he can get a crowd turned all the way up!

